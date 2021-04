Shop Vintage Designer Brands in Miami Beach & Downtown

Fly Boutique has become a staple in Miami Beach for vintage clothing. Although the store is a vintage shop, it still have a boutique vibe and atmosphere. Popular brands include vintage designer pieces such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Pucci, Gucci, Dior,Missoni and many more.If you have a passion for fashion, pairing trends with classic looks, this will be your favorite retail shop.The store has moved around over the last few years, but now has a second location in Downtown Miami.