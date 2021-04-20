Where are you going?
Flowerland Nursery

1330 Solano Ave, Albany, CA 94706, USA
Website
| +1 510-526-3550
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

Wisdom Found in Flowerland

Wise words are to be found alongside beautiful finds in this nursery and gift shop in Albany, CA. This is the perfect local spot to shop for flowers, plants, and all garden related gifts. Here's what is special about this nursery though: it's also a coffee shop (coffee and treats from Local 1-2-3) in one corner and Berkeley and Albany locals come here to enjoy a cup or two, read a book and soak up all those succulents. At Christmas time, I love to grab hot chocolates and watch families shop for the perfect tree.

Flowerland has that lovely vibe of northern California community, a healthy dose humor and endless garden choices for any outdoor space.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

