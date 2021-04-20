Flowerland Nursery
1330 Solano Ave, Albany, CA 94706, USA
| +1 510-526-3550
More info
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Wisdom Found in FlowerlandWise words are to be found alongside beautiful finds in this nursery and gift shop in Albany, CA. This is the perfect local spot to shop for flowers, plants, and all garden related gifts. Here's what is special about this nursery though: it's also a coffee shop (coffee and treats from Local 1-2-3) in one corner and Berkeley and Albany locals come here to enjoy a cup or two, read a book and soak up all those succulents. At Christmas time, I love to grab hot chocolates and watch families shop for the perfect tree.
Flowerland has that lovely vibe of northern California community, a healthy dose humor and endless garden choices for any outdoor space.
Hours are Monday through Saturday 9am-5:30 pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.