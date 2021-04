What a Fleurt!

As you might guess from the name, Fleurt began as a flower shop, but the West Seattle boutique also carries an extensive selection of fancy soaps, candles, jewelry, home decor, and handmade items from local artists and crafters. They create custom shabby-chic floral arrangements using flowers chosen from local markets, placed in vintage milk glass, canning jars tied with ribbon, wooden crates, birch bark, and modern pots.