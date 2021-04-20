Fitzgerald's 2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA

The Biggest Names and the Best Local Bands Fitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar, small stage, and large back cobblestone patio with a separate bar. Upstairs is the main stage, accompanied by a full bar, balcony seating, and an inviting hardwood dance floor. Buy tickets online or at the door for shows several nights a week.



