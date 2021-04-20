Fitzgerald's
2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
| +1 713-862-3838
The Biggest Names and the Best Local BandsFitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar, small stage, and large back cobblestone patio with a separate bar. Upstairs is the main stage, accompanied by a full bar, balcony seating, and an inviting hardwood dance floor. Buy tickets online or at the door for shows several nights a week.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
A Houston Legend
Fitzgerald’s is a gem of a venue with character to spare. Founded in 1977, it remains one of the most widely recognized and beloved concert venues in Houston. Fitzgerald’s is nothing more than a large, old house built in 1918, which has a dive bar feel and great views of the stage almost anywhere you turn. Because of its small size, it’s the perfect place to see your favorite band up close and personal. It tends to attract hot indie tours, but is no stranger to punk, rock, or metal. There is a stage on each level of the house—upstairs and downstairs—and each has a bar stocked with premium goods.