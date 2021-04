Fitzgerald’s is a gem of a venue with character to spare. Founded in 1977, it remains one of the most widely recognized and beloved concert venues in Houston . Fitzgerald’s is nothing more than a large, old house built in 1918, which has a dive bar feel and great views of the stage almost anywhere you turn. Because of its small size, it’s the perfect place to see your favorite band up close and personal. It tends to attract hot indie tours, but is no stranger to punk, rock, or metal. There is a stage on each level of the house—upstairs and downstairs—and each has a bar stocked with premium goods.