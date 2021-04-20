Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fitzgerald's

2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Website
| +1 713-862-3838
A Houston Legend Houston Texas United States
The Biggest Names and the Best Local Bands Houston Texas United States
A Houston Legend Houston Texas United States
The Biggest Names and the Best Local Bands Houston Texas United States

The Biggest Names and the Best Local Bands

Fitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar, small stage, and large back cobblestone patio with a separate bar. Upstairs is the main stage, accompanied by a full bar, balcony seating, and an inviting hardwood dance floor. Buy tickets online or at the door for shows several nights a week.

By Olivia Caminiti

More Recommendations

Texas Tourism
over 5 years ago

A Houston Legend

Fitzgerald’s is a gem of a venue with character to spare. Founded in 1977, it remains one of the most widely recognized and beloved concert venues in Houston. Fitzgerald’s is nothing more than a large, old house built in 1918, which has a dive bar feel and great views of the stage almost anywhere you turn. Because of its small size, it’s the perfect place to see your favorite band up close and personal. It tends to attract hot indie tours, but is no stranger to punk, rock, or metal. There is a stage on each level of the house—upstairs and downstairs—and each has a bar stocked with premium goods.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points