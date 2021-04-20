Where are you going?
FishBones

7005 Co Rd 46A, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Website
| +1 407-585-0470
Fresh & Happy Hour Lake Mary Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

Fresh & Happy Hour

For happy hour, head to FishBones bar and outdoor covered patio. At International Parkway and H. E. Thomas Jr. Parkway, a mix of locals, young professionals and business travelers frequent here after work.

The hip, underwater decor provides a casual atmosphere for enjoying appetizers such as mussels, fish dip, sushi, sashimi, dang bang shrimp, and Appalachicola raw oysters. Happy hour is at the bar and patio only, Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

