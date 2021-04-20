FishBones
7005 Co Rd 46A, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
| +1 407-585-0470
Sun - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm
Fresh & Happy HourFor happy hour, head to FishBones bar and outdoor covered patio. At International Parkway and H. E. Thomas Jr. Parkway, a mix of locals, young professionals and business travelers frequent here after work.
The hip, underwater decor provides a casual atmosphere for enjoying appetizers such as mussels, fish dip, sushi, sashimi, dang bang shrimp, and Appalachicola raw oysters. Happy hour is at the bar and patio only, Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.