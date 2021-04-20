Where are you going?
Fábulas

nº14, Calçada Nova de São Francisco, 1200-300 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 601 8472
A Bar, Restaurant, and Art Gallery in One Lisboa Portugal
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

A Bar, Restaurant, and Art Gallery in One

Fábulas is a bar, a restaurant, an art gallery—and a good place to get together. It makes you feel at home. You can choose a chair or a sofa (from different styles and periods), or you can sit at a sewing machine table (don’t worry, you don’t have to sew anything, but if you sit in one with drawers, open them and take a look).

In summertime, sit outside at the terrace and eat one of the salads or the wonderful appetizers with hummus, cheese, and olive paste. If you go there at lunch, the three menu options are vegetarian, fish, and meat. If you go on a weekend, try the brunch while relaxing, reading a book, and listening to good music in the background.

Fábulas is my spot for dinner almost every Wednesday, and most of the time I order octopus, which I recommend, but there are many other good choices—like cod—and you can finish with a dessert of roasted pineapple, spices, crumble, and ice cream. Delicious!

If you want to take a peek at the kitchen, there are tables nearby and you can see the cooks in action.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

