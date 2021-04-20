Tendinha do Rossio

Founded in 1840, this typical Portuguese tasca is the stuff of legend: It appears in a fado song that proclaims that all artists and fado singers should come here. Tendinha is located downtown on the main Rossio square, next to Arco da Bandeira.



You can find Portuguese petiscos (snacks) like shrimp or codfish croquettes (called pastel de bacalhau). Accompanied by a beer or a glass of wine, this is the Portuguese version of tapas.

