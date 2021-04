Restaurante Zé da Mouraria

This meal was one of the best that I had in Lisbon . It is only open for lunch on definitely off the beaten path on a quaint little street. There are basically just meat and fish options and they come in large portions. We order the calamari and were not disappointed. It arrived in a large pot and was just calamari, potatoes, oil, garlic and herbs. The calamari was so fresh and the sauce that it was in was incredible + great for dipping the bread (which was also amazing).The restaurant was filled with locals and we got the last table before there was a wait. Not sure if they take reservations but worth looking into if you want to make sure you get a table.