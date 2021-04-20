Restaurante Zé da Mouraria

Calamari Heaven in Lisbon

You won’t find a sign pointing to the restaurant, but you will probably see a line outside, so try to be there around noon or you will have to wait. This little restaurant is just round the corner from the tram 28 1st stop. It’s a favourite amongst Lisbon’s taxi drivers, so you know that food it well, it varies often and there are no tourists.



Don’t be surprised if you walk into see people eating calamari and potatoes in a huge steel bowel. One portion feeds 4. The locals had doggy bags to take what they didn't eat home. The calamari was so tender and the flavour was out of this world. The cost with bread & 4 beers was €22. All I can say is seek this place out you won't be disappointed.