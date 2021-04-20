Where are you going?
Pizzeria Casanova

Loja 7 Avenida Infante Dom Henrique
Website
| +351 21 887 7532
More info

Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 1:30am

Best Pizza in Lisbon

If you’re looking for a pizzeria, this is the place; you will find the best pizzas in town—in a perfect location. Pizzeria Casanova was opened by Maria Paola Porru, an Italian woman living in Portugal for 30 years.

With long tables, the chances of meeting a stranger or making a new friend are quite good. There is a nice terrace outside (heated in winter and freshened in summer) just in front of the river, though the view can be blocked when a cruise ship is in town.

Inside, you can see the thin-crust pizzas coming out of the oven, and lamps above your head allow you to "call" the waiter via a switch.

By the way, if you have a desire for pizza at midnight, catch the metro to Santa Apolónia—where the kitchen is still open but you will probably find a line, even at that time.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

