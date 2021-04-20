Restaurante Faz Figura

Haute Cuisine with a View of the River

This restaurant of 30 years offers a great view of the river through its large windows. It's located behind Santa Apolónia Train Station, in an upper street.



A rich and creative menu draws from Portuguese gastronomic tradition. Pasta and risottos are also included in the menu, as well as meals requiring a prior order (depending on the choice, this can be 72 hours or 24 hours).



The wine list includes several labels from around the country, as well a private-label wine.

