Restaurante Faz Figura

15B R. Paraíso
Website
| +351 21 886 8981
Haute Cuisine with a View of the River Lisbon Portugal
Haute Cuisine with a View of the River Lisbon Portugal

Tue - Sun 12:30pm - 11:30pm
Mon 7:30pm - 11:30pm

This Lisbon restaurant, more than 30 years old, is known for its creative take on Portuguese gastronomic traditions. An extensive wine list represents the many regions of the country offering opportunities to explore by simply ordering a glass.

Other bonuses: the restaurant's glorious views over the river and its location, behind the Santa Apolónia train station, less than five minutes from the National Pantheon.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

Rita Alves
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Haute Cuisine with a View of the River

This restaurant of 30 years offers a great view of the river through its large windows. It's located behind Santa Apolónia Train Station, in an upper street.

A rich and creative menu draws from Portuguese gastronomic tradition. Pasta and risottos are also included in the menu, as well as meals requiring a prior order (depending on the choice, this can be 72 hours or 24 hours).

The wine list includes several labels from around the country, as well a private-label wine.

