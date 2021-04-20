Restaurante Faz Figura
15B R. Paraíso
| +351 21 886 8981
Tue - Sun 12:30pm - 11:30pm
Mon 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Restaurante Faz FiguraThis Lisbon restaurant, more than 30 years old, is known for its creative take on Portuguese gastronomic traditions. An extensive wine list represents the many regions of the country offering opportunities to explore by simply ordering a glass.
Other bonuses: the restaurant's glorious views over the river and its location, behind the Santa Apolónia train station, less than five minutes from the National Pantheon.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Haute Cuisine with a View of the River
This restaurant of 30 years offers a great view of the river through its large windows. It's located behind Santa Apolónia Train Station, in an upper street.
