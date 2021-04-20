Where are you going?
Fabric Impressions

206 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Website
| +1 808-961-4468
Tropical Fabric and Quilts Hilo Hawaii United States

Tropical Fabric and Quilts

The art of quilting, a Hawaiian pastime with its own style and patterns, can be found in shops around the Big Island.

Key ingredients to a good Hawaiian quilt include using a repetitive silhouette shape or design and appliquéing pieces on to the quilt rather than sewing fabric pieces together. Popular designs are floral in nature and often include the pineapple.

To see the beautiful fabric artwork, visit Fabric Impressions in Hilo. If you want to try your hand at the art of quilting, ask for some instruction, and pick out some fabrics and a simple (probably small) pattern. For those experienced quilters, give the Hawaiian style a try or come up with your own Island inspired design!

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

