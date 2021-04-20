Where are you going?
Encuentro Surf Beach

El Encuentro Surf Lodge, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-710-5394
Surf the North Shore... Of the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is home to some of the Caribbean’s best world class surf breaks.

The North, East and South coasts of the Dominican Republic all experience different swell and seasonal surfing conditions. The North coast, bordering on the Atlantic Ocean, is the most consistent year-round surf, but the absolute best conditions are typically from September to the end of March.

This shot was taken at Encuentro Surf Beach a little west of Cabarete and home to the best breaks in the area.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

