The Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club
Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-959-2714
Full Moon Night SwimmingMost of the year, Punta Cana’s white, sandy stretches of sand are blessed with gently lapping surf, which means that night swimming isn’t as dangerous or daunting an exercise as it can be on other Caribbean islands. Slip into the water near the Westin's covered pier, and have the ocean all to yourself. Under the bright light of a full moon, you might even catch a glimpse of a sea turtle inching its way along the beach.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Full Moon Yoga Party
You’ll have to time your visit around the earth’s gravitational steward for this one (unless the full moon rises more than once a month these days), but if you do happen to be visiting the Dominican during a full moon, don’t miss your chance to stretch yourself thin with a late-night yoga session by the sea at The Westin Puntacana.
The Westin’s resident yoga instructors know how to make newcomers feel welcome (and far less awkward than anticipated), and may even inspire a bit of post-yoga tomfoolery down by the water.
Keep your eyes on the sky for your next opportunity.
The Westin’s resident yoga instructors know how to make newcomers feel welcome (and far less awkward than anticipated), and may even inspire a bit of post-yoga tomfoolery down by the water.
Keep your eyes on the sky for your next opportunity.
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Help a Kelp Sweeper
Each fall, as trade winds shift, the ocean carries seaweed and kelp toward Punta Cana, where landscapers snatch it up and cart it off to compost stations. The seaweed, which comes in shades of crimson, copper, and rust, adds a peculiar, beautiful element to photos (especially at sunrise), and proves to be little more than a nuisance for only a few minutes each morning (and only for the hotel crew). If you’re looking for a bit of island color, volunteer to help the crews cart the seaweed off the beach—you’re guaranteed to learn a few new Spanish words your teachers never taught you.
One of the interesting things about the seaweed is that its appearance also urges marine wildlife to come in close to eat; don’t be surprised to see sea turtles, crabs, and all manner of fish feasting on the roughage near to shore.
One of the interesting things about the seaweed is that its appearance also urges marine wildlife to come in close to eat; don’t be surprised to see sea turtles, crabs, and all manner of fish feasting on the roughage near to shore.
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Explore the Puntacana Resort & Club
The Westin Puntacana is one of the Dominican’s newest and most luxurious properties; the hotel itself is a grand work of architectural inspiration, with beautifully designed outdoor restaurants, an incredible pool (or series of pools, depending on how you look at it), and a beachfront that is the envy of every other resort in Punta Cana.
Nestled among some of the world’s finest golf courses, the excellent Playa Blanca oceanside restaurant, and the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, The Westin grounds are a great place to explore, with either camera or cocktail in hand.
Nestled among some of the world’s finest golf courses, the excellent Playa Blanca oceanside restaurant, and the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, The Westin grounds are a great place to explore, with either camera or cocktail in hand.
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Rise and Shine in Punta Cana
The Puntacana Resort & Club is a quiet place, but if you really do want to feel like the beach and the Caribbean sea belong to you and to you alone, wake up early, pour yourself a cup of Irish coffee, and head on down to the beach, where you’ll find an awe-inspiring sunrise waiting to titillate you.
If you’re up before 6am, there’s a good chance you’ll be the only person on the beach, for miles in either direction. Kick back on the sand and watch the waves roll in, spy tiny fishing boats bobbing on the horizon, or simply stare at the sky as it roars to life. There’s no better way to kick off a trip to the Dominican than first thing in the morning.
If you’re up before 6am, there’s a good chance you’ll be the only person on the beach, for miles in either direction. Kick back on the sand and watch the waves roll in, spy tiny fishing boats bobbing on the horizon, or simply stare at the sky as it roars to life. There’s no better way to kick off a trip to the Dominican than first thing in the morning.
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
The Sundowner Gazebo
The Westin Puntacana’s most striking beach feature (besides the white sand and crystal clear water) is the wedding gazebo, which doubles as the perfect sundowner location for those looking for a bit of privacy. The gazebo is a lovely spot from which to watch the sky go from one shade of blue to the next (the sun sets on the other side of the island), especially with a cocktail in hand. Only steps across the beach from the Westin, the gazebo is often empty by happy hour, which means there’s a good chance you’ll have it all to yourself for sundown.