The Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club

Help a Kelp Sweeper

Each fall, as trade winds shift, the ocean carries seaweed and kelp toward Punta Cana, where landscapers snatch it up and cart it off to compost stations. The seaweed, which comes in shades of crimson, copper, and rust, adds a peculiar, beautiful element to photos (especially at sunrise), and proves to be little more than a nuisance for only a few minutes each morning (and only for the hotel crew). If you’re looking for a bit of island color, volunteer to help the crews cart the seaweed off the beach—you’re guaranteed to learn a few new Spanish words your teachers never taught you.



One of the interesting things about the seaweed is that its appearance also urges marine wildlife to come in close to eat; don’t be surprised to see sea turtles, crabs, and all manner of fish feasting on the roughage near to shore.

