Punta Cana Equestrian Center (Centro Ecuestra Punta Cana)

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Website
Saddle Up for a Beach Ride Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Saddle Up for a Beach Ride

Saddle up at the Centro Ecuestra Punta Cana and take a tour on one of their even-tempered steeds. Trot through tropical forest, across the ecological preserve, down to the beach, and out into the backwoods of the Puntacana Resort & Club on a relaxing ride that will prime you perfectly for seaside sundowners.

Centro Ecuestra’s horses are well kept and well cared for—numerous Puntacana Resort & Club property owners board their horses at these stables—and guests are encouraged to tour the grounds to see exactly what it’s like to live as a horse in paradise. General lessons, jumping, dressage, and more are available, and there are group and individual lessons.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

