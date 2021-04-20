Punta Cana Equestrian Center (Centro Ecuestra Punta Cana) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Saddle Up for a Beach Ride Saddle up at the Centro Ecuestra Punta Cana and take a tour on one of their even-tempered steeds. Trot through tropical forest, across the ecological preserve, down to the beach, and out into the backwoods of the Puntacana Resort & Club on a relaxing ride that will prime you perfectly for seaside sundowners.



Centro Ecuestra’s horses are well kept and well cared for—numerous Puntacana Resort & Club property owners board their horses at these stables—and guests are encouraged to tour the grounds to see exactly what it’s like to live as a horse in paradise. General lessons, jumping, dressage, and more are available, and there are group and individual lessons.

