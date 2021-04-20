Marine Ecological Preserve Underwater Museum Carretera de Servicio Punta Cana

Appreciate Underwater Art Take a deep breath and get up close and personal with some of the most unique art in Punta Cana when you visit the Ecological Preserve’s underwater museum. You’ll find nearly a dozen massive statues all designed in honor of—and dedicated to—Dominican Republic folklore; this includes turtles, crabs, and numerous folk legends. The museum, located near Punta Cana’s incredible reef and marine restoration project, is shallow enough that experienced snorkelers can get a good look at each statue on a single breath, while dive trips, which can be arranged directly via Gray Line or through the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, get you even closer to the art.