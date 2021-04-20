Punta Cana Sand Bar Carretera de Servicio Punta Cana

Chill at the Sand Bar They don't serve drinks at this bar, but festive libations are not the draw to this part of the sea. Not far from the beach at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club—we’re talking maybe 200 feet—rests a massive sand bar surrounded by beautiful coral reef. Catamaran trips deliver passengers to this blissful patch of sand, though it’s never that crowded; there’s space for 100 or more people to chill out at once, but only about a dozen are present at any given time. There’s something unique about standing on sand in what can feel like the center of the sea, and if you’re a decent swimmer, you can make it out here on your own with little issue (though it’s usually more fun to visit a bar with your friends).

