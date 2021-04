Anani Restaurant at Westin Puntacana Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic

Dine in Style at Anani For a true taste of what this incredible Caribbean island has to offer, book a table at the beautiful Anani Restaurant at the Westin Puntacana. The baby rock lobster is a stroke of grilling perfection, while the ceviche has earned rave reviews throughout Punta Cana and the salads are elevated to something of an art form. Anani is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to guests of the Puntacana Resort & Club.