Musa de Coral Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Handmade Treasures Musa de Coral is a Puntacana Village design shop with a verve and vigor that is wholly Dominican. Products at this small, intimate shop are all handmade and local, and include one-of-a-kind clothing and coral jewelry of excellent quality—half a dozen people told me to visit the shop over my fours days on the island.