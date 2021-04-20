Puntacana Farmers' Market Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Think Farm Fresh The Puntacana Farmers' Market at the Puntacana Village is open for business each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and features local producers and artisans selling goods ranging from fresh fruits and veggies to award-winning local honey to organic juices, jellies, and oils. You can also pick up fun souvenirs from the sea, including stuffed lionfish! The aim of the market, which receives financial and social support from the Puntacana Resort & Club, is to empower local entrepreneurs to work in their own community on projects that help sustain their arts and culture.