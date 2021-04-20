Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dolphin Island Park

Carretera El Macao - Arena Gorda
Website
Swim with the Dolphins Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Swim with the Dolphins

Dolphin Island is a curious collection of sea pens not far from the beach at Bavaro, where visitors have the opportunity to swim with dolphins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more.

The animals here seem well cared for, though you should decide for yourself whether or not it’s worth visiting a place with no stated scientific or ecological purpose; Dolphin Island is offering unique experiences for visitors, and generating income while these experiences take place. But if visiting a place where you can swim with sea animals in a safe, controlled environment results in visitors becoming more interested in marine conservation and wildlife conservation in general, then there is certainly long-term potential for a visit to do some good.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points