Dolphin Island Park Carretera El Macao - Arena Gorda

Swim with the Dolphins Dolphin Island is a curious collection of sea pens not far from the beach at Bavaro, where visitors have the opportunity to swim with dolphins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more.



The animals here seem well cared for, though you should decide for yourself whether or not it’s worth visiting a place with no stated scientific or ecological purpose; Dolphin Island is offering unique experiences for visitors, and generating income while these experiences take place. But if visiting a place where you can swim with sea animals in a safe, controlled environment results in visitors becoming more interested in marine conservation and wildlife conservation in general, then there is certainly long-term potential for a visit to do some good.

