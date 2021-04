El Burrito 106, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

Pop in to El Burrito El Burrito is a casual little Mexican cantina that serves excellent fajitas, tacos, and burritos, and legendary coconut margaritas that might make it difficult for you to find your way back to your hotel. But hey, you’re on vacation, and deserve to let loose every now and then. El Burrito sits at the heart of the Puntacana Village complex, a short ride from the beach, Playa Blanca, the Westin, the ecological reserve, and more.