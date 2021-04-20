Puntacana Village Calle Gri Gri, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Go Shopping in Puntacana Village Puntacana Village is a neat little collection of shops, boutiques, restaurants, and cafes that is never more than a 15-minute shuttle ride from anywhere on the Puntacana Resort & Spa compound. Shopping here is perhaps the most laid-back retail experience you can have anywhere on the island. There are no touts, no buskers, and no pressure—just high-quality, handmade goods, ranging from jewelry to textiles to home décor. You can also dine on excellent island cuisine (Punta Cava, the lively local bar and tapas joint, is well worth checking out), and even visit the Puntacana grocery store for under-the-radar treats you might not otherwise find.