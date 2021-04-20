Where are you going?
Puntacana Village

Calle Gri Gri, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-959-2714
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Puntacana Village is a neat little collection of shops, boutiques, restaurants, and cafes that is never more than a 15-minute shuttle ride from anywhere on the Puntacana Resort & Spa compound. Shopping here is perhaps the most laid-back retail experience you can have anywhere on the island. There are no touts, no buskers, and no pressure—just high-quality, handmade goods, ranging from jewelry to textiles to home décor. You can also dine on excellent island cuisine (Punta Cava, the lively local bar and tapas joint, is well worth checking out), and even visit the Puntacana grocery store for under-the-radar treats you might not otherwise find.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago

