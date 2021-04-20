Where are you going?
Elwood Bar & Grill

300 East Adams Street
Website
| +1 313-962-2337
Drink in History in the Shadow of Comerica Park Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm

Drink in History in the Shadow of Comerica Park

Elwood Bar and Grill now lies in the shadow of Comerica Park on Adams but it was built in 1936 by Charles Noble at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue. Moved in 1997 to make way for the new Tigers stadium (Comerica Park) it was and still is downtown Detroit's most recognizable art deco diner.

Now restored following its move, it is the premier place for sports fans, history buffs, couples, singles, and anyone looking for a good time to hang out on game day or any other day of the year.

Its proximity to Comerica Park and Ford Field (the latter is where the Lions play), also makes it ideal both for pre- and post-game enjoyment. A recently expanded menu also makes it a great place not just to drink, but also to eat.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

