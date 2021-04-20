Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Camion

5314 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Website
| +1 206-297-1124
El Camion's Taco Truck Seattle Washington United States

El Camion's Taco Truck

Some say El Camion is the best taco truck in town. With four locations (including a sit-down restaurant), it's easy enough to find out for yourself, although we're partial to the authentic walk-up truck experience. (The trucks have tent seating nearby.)

El Camion serves up breakfast burritos in the morning, and tacos, burritos, and pillowy-soft gorditas (pictured) for lunch and dinner. They also have tortas, but it's hard to pass up a big platter of freshly-made, juicy tacos garnished with radish and lime. Grab a horchata or Jarritos fruit soda to wash it down, and you'll still be well under $10 for a delicious, hearty meal. Although it's always busy, service is fast and friendly, and the line moves quickly.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points