El Camion 5314 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA

El Camion's Taco Truck Some say El Camion is the best taco truck in town. With four locations (including a sit-down restaurant), it's easy enough to find out for yourself, although we're partial to the authentic walk-up truck experience. (The trucks have tent seating nearby.)



El Camion serves up breakfast burritos in the morning, and tacos, burritos, and pillowy-soft gorditas (pictured) for lunch and dinner. They also have tortas, but it's hard to pass up a big platter of freshly-made, juicy tacos garnished with radish and lime. Grab a horchata or Jarritos fruit soda to wash it down, and you'll still be well under $10 for a delicious, hearty meal. Although it's always busy, service is fast and friendly, and the line moves quickly.