E Las Olas Blvd

Sizzling Las Olas Boulevard If the beaches around Fort Lauderdale did not warm you up enough, enjoy an evening of "nightlight" on Las Olas Boulevard. The tropically landscaped street is flanked on both sides by glowing lights and a seemingly endless number of cute restaurants and shops. With so much to see, eat, and do, you can take your kids for ice cream or enjoy a romantic stroll through the glowing lights and savor an elegant dinner.



Getting around the boulevard is easy with a trolley, bicycle rental, taxi, and even a water taxi. Eat, drink, and people watch to your content on the vibrant Boulevard!



