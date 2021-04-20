Dusit Palace

Vimanmek Teak Palace, Dusit Throne Hall, and Royal Elephant Museum

After breakfast at The Siam, take a stroll up the street to this magnificent royal compound and spend a few hours enjoying some of the kingdoms finest monuments. From there walk through the royal neighborhood to the legendary Krua Apsorn restaurant for lunch. After lunch head down to the river stopping to feed the lucky fish and making merit at Wat Ratchatwat. From here walk upriver through the riverside Vietnamese and Khmer christian community stopping to light candles for good luck at the 199 year old Chinese temple just before you walk under the bridge and back to The Siam. This a great way to spend a morning.



