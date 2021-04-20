Dusit Palace
71 Uthong Nai Alley, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
+66 2 283 9411
Vast Royal GroundsA favorite historic site in the city, this vast royal compound houses palaces, parks, museums, temples, and gardens with expected palatial grandeur. Less than a 10 minute walk up the road or Tuk Tuk ride from The Siam Hotel, enjoy a morning walk through the manicured grounds which include; Vimanmek Teak Palace, Abhisek Dusit Throne Hall, The Royal Carriage Museum, and The Royal Elephant Museum. During the 20th Century reign of King Chulalongkorn, in an early cosmopolitan twist, European designs were incorporated into the traditional Thai grounds—adding to the rich, unexpected details that are so perfect for exploring.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
After breakfast at The Siam, take a stroll up the street to this magnificent royal compound and spend a few hours enjoying some of the kingdoms finest monuments. From there walk through the royal neighborhood to the legendary Krua Apsorn restaurant for lunch. After lunch head down to the river stopping to feed the lucky fish and making merit at Wat Ratchatwat. From here walk upriver through the riverside Vietnamese and Khmer christian community stopping to light candles for good luck at the 199 year old Chinese temple just before you walk under the bridge and back to The Siam. This a great way to spend a morning.