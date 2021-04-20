Where are you going?
Duke's Beach House at Honua Kai

130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
| +1 808-662-2900
Sleep Where You Drink: Dukes at Honua Kai Resort Lahaina Hawaii United States

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9:30pm
I like to drink where I sleep.

A sunset cocktail, a nice dinner, perhaps a stroll along the beach and I am ready for bed and the next day’s adventure in paradise. I also like accommodations on the ocean that are fully equipped and feel like a home. Maui’s Honua Kai Resort & Spa in Ka’anapali has everything I want with rooms and luxury suites from one to three bedrooms with kitchens and laundry and tropical-cool beachfront restaurant, Duke's Beach House. Yes this is the same Duke’s you love on the beach at Waikiki. So kick-back with a perfectly balanced Duke’s Mai Tai made with fresh-squeezed Hawaiian POG juice a.k.a. passion fruit, orange and guava, and watch the legendary Maui sunset unfold each evening.

Duke’s at Honua Kai Mai Tai recipe:
In a bucket glass filled with ice layer :

• 1 ¼ oz. Light Rum
• ¾ oz. Dark Rum
• ¾ oz. Orange Curacao
• Splash of Fresh Squeezed POG Juice

You can add a pineapple wedge, orchid or squeeze of lime. And don’t forget the umbrella for a retro-kitschy- fun detail.

www.honuakai.com
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

