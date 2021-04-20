Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Doris' Place Mamalahoa Hwy

Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
+1 808-324-4609
Old-Fashioned Crack Seed with Aloha Hōlualoa Hawaii United States

Old-Fashioned Crack Seed with Aloha

Aunty Doris is always behind the small counter dressed neatly in her red-and-white palaka shirt, with her hair fixed just so. She knows everybody and your madahs and fadahs and all da keeds too around here. Stop in for a taste of her old-fashioned crack seeds all lined up neatly on the shelf.

Carry the jar over to the counter and talk story with Aunty as she spoons out your selection of sour cherry, football, olive seed, pickled ginger, li-hing mui, prune mui, dried lemon or wet seed.

Chances are while you wait you'll experience a "taste" of local color too. Eh no eat all da sweet sour cherry. I gotta get my fix!

By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points