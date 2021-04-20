Doris' Place Mamalahoa Hwy
Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
+1 808-324-4609
Photo by Kurt Winner
Old-Fashioned Crack Seed with AlohaAunty Doris is always behind the small counter dressed neatly in her red-and-white palaka shirt, with her hair fixed just so. She knows everybody and your madahs and fadahs and all da keeds too around here. Stop in for a taste of her old-fashioned crack seeds all lined up neatly on the shelf.
Carry the jar over to the counter and talk story with Aunty as she spoons out your selection of sour cherry, football, olive seed, pickled ginger, li-hing mui, prune mui, dried lemon or wet seed.
Chances are while you wait you'll experience a "taste" of local color too. Eh no eat all da sweet sour cherry. I gotta get my fix!