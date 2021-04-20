Dolomiti
Dolomites, 32023 Rocca Pietore, Province of Belluno, Italy
Dolomite AdventureAn Alpine Adventure awaits and is only a quick day trip from Venice. Working with a private driver, our small group of family and friends traveled to this breathtaking region for amazing sight seeing and a little hiking. It was a quick day trip but truly unforgettable. If you are prone to motion or altitude sickness, come prepared, the roads are winding and you spend more time driving then hiking....
almost 7 years ago
Dolomiti
Great mountains with many hiking/biking opportunities.