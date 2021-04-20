Where are you going?
Dolomiti

Dolomites, 32023 Rocca Pietore, Province of Belluno, Italy
An Alpine Adventure awaits and is only a quick day trip from Venice. Working with a private driver, our small group of family and friends traveled to this breathtaking region for amazing sight seeing and a little hiking. It was a quick day trip but truly unforgettable. If you are prone to motion or altitude sickness, come prepared, the roads are winding and you spend more time driving then hiking....
By Nicolette

Adrian Stoian
almost 7 years ago

Great mountains with many hiking/biking opportunities.

