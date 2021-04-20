Dolcezza Gelato Dupont

Don't Forget to Look Under the Domes

Dolcezza is known in D.C. for its Italian-inspired Argentinian gelato. Most people who enter the cafe make a beeline for the glass case holding the tubs of gelato. I can't blame them, as the gelato here is absolutely delicious. Often, it's only when they get to the register that they notice the sweet treats neatly stacked under the glass domes. Oh....such sweet treats, especially the Argentinian delights that are baked in-house. On most days, there will be churros but not just any kind. These have a center of luscious dulce de leche. On my last visit, it was the alfajors that tempted me from under the glass. If you don't know what alfajors are, they're a smidge of dulce de leche icing sandwiched between two cornmeal cookie rounds and the edges dipped into shredded coconut. One is never enough. You need at least two or three to go with a cup of coffee.....and maybe a few to take away.