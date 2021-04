Dolcezza Gelato Dupont

Gelato with an Argentinian Flair

Dolcezza is an artisanal gelato company with several locations in the Washington, D.C. area. What makes Dolcezza unique in the world of gelaterias is that the gelato it serves up is made according to the Italian traditions in Argentina. I’m no expert in gelato to be able to tell you what the difference is between Italian and Argentine gelatos but I can tell you that what they serve at Dolcezza is truly scrumptious—creamy and smooth with intense flavor and not overly sweet.The ingredients are locally sourced and the flavors change frequently but there is something that will be sure to tantalize your palate—from the classic gainduia to grapefruit and even avocado and Thai coconut milk! Go for an affogato if you really want to treat yourself.Even if you’re not in the mood for gelato, you can pop into Dolcezza for a cup of coffee and a one of their unique Argentinian sweet treats sitting under the glass domes on the counter. Everything is baked in-house by a Dolcezza employee so it truly feels like you’re eating something home made. Some days you’ll find churros filled with dulce de leche. On my last visit, it was alfajors—dulce de leche sandwiched between two round biscuits made of corn flour and dipped into grated coconut. Yum!!