Cedar Grove

4123 Cedar Springs Rd #110, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Website
| +1 214-522-3474
Food, Drinks, and Vibe at this Cedar Springs Favorite Dallas Texas United States

(note: Cedar Grove restaurant is formally known as Dish) Dish made a veritable splash upon entering Dallas' dining scene in 2009, and the fact that it's remained a culinary bright spot since is a testament to its fantastic reinventions. The consistently updated menu stays seasonal and fresh, though diner favorites, such as the jumbo sea scallops and the braised BBQ short ribs, always have a home here. A completely revamped patio invites you to sit and sip, enjoying the terrific people-watching in and around the bustling Ilume Apartments.

By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

