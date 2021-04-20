Food, Drinks, and Vibe at this Cedar Springs Favorite
(note: Cedar Grove restaurant is formally known as Dish) Dish made a veritable splash upon entering Dallas' dining scene in 2009, and the fact that it's remained a culinary bright spot since is a testament to its fantastic reinventions. The consistently updated menu stays seasonal and fresh, though diner favorites, such as the jumbo sea scallops and the braised BBQ short ribs, always have a home here. A completely revamped patio invites you to sit and sip, enjoying the terrific people-watching in and around the bustling Ilume Apartments.