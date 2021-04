From a hilltop high enough to be above the fog on a fall morning, looking south toward Mt. Rainier; when "The Mountain is out," as Puget Sound residents say, everything else pales...This glacier-covered volcanic giant presides over the entire landscape. When the fog blankets the valleys, urban and suburban sprawl disappear--enjoy the feeling of being alone with sky and mountain, on top of the world, even if only for a morning. (With Seattle 's undulating topography, there's no shortage of hilltop vantage points--try the cliffs above Puget Sound in Discovery Park, the top of the Water Tower in Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill, or Kerry Park on Queen Anne Hill, not to mention the top of the Space Needle or the observation deck of the Columbia Center, the tallest skyscraper in the city.)