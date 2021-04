Sensory Exploration

You'll have spent your days taking in the sights, tastes and sounds of Hong Kong , but have you considered exploring the city without one of your senses? Each 75-minute tour at Dialogue in the Dark, led by a visually impaired guide, takes you through simulated Hong Kong settings for a journey like no other. You'll walk through a room in complete darkness with the help of a white cane and experience scenes of Hong Kong like riding on the Star Ferry, shopping at the supermarket, attending a concert and walking through a forest. Without the ability to see, you'll soon realize how temperatures, textures and sounds can contribute to one overall experience.Your other senses will be immensely heightened and more alert to just how beautiful surroundings can be, even without the ability to see.