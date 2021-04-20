The Maldives in Photos

Oasis in the Maldives

This archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean is comprised of 1192 coral islands spread out over 35,000 square miles and has an average ground level of just under 5 feet above sea level, making it both one of the world's most geographically dispersed nations and it's lowest. Secluded and beautiful, the Maldive Islands are considered by many to be the ultimate tropical beach destination. Warm turquoise water, white sand beaches, world-class diving, and lush vegetation make this the perfect place to relax and unwind.