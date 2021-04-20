The Maldives in Photos
Maldives
Basketry on Dhangethi Island in MaldivesWatching local women making baskets is a delightful enjoy. People coming to the Maldives for staying at isolated resorts can make one more step to see anthropological inhabitated islands. The Maldives is more vivid then you think.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Giant fish
One thing in which Maldives is rich, is fishes. Take a walk along the seaside starting the ferry terminal. you will encounter the big market where seeing such giant fishes is not an unusual thing.
almost 7 years ago
Shy talor
Funny shining "shy talor" is located on Mahibadhoo island.
almost 7 years ago
Shy girl on Mahibadhoo
Watching people's life is fun for visitors staying in a tourism-oriented country. Here you can find: children are shy. Young people are going out; old people are greeting you like their friends. It's another world, yet a similar one to yours.
almost 7 years ago
Sun, sea, stay
According to this 3-“S" rule, in any Maldivian resort you will get all of them - Sun-Sea-Stay
almost 7 years ago
Inhabited resort
Dhangethi is like an inhabited resort everything you get here is like what you can get from a resort but it's the no-charging-no-service rule.
almost 7 years ago
Bird-watching in Dhangethi
Bird-watching on Dhangethi island is a good activity. Crane can be found near the seaside during the sunset time picking fishes. A sketch is even better.
about 5 years ago
Blue is the warmest Color
The atolls in Maldives are so beautiful that it is easy to mistake them for heaven. The waters are blue, green and a few more shades hard to discern, life underwater throws in more Colours like orange, yellow, silver. And the sun shines brightly on it all, bringing out the beauty in full sparkle. I wish I could live there forever
almost 7 years ago
Oasis in the Maldives
This archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean is comprised of 1192 coral islands spread out over 35,000 square miles and has an average ground level of just under 5 feet above sea level, making it both one of the world's most geographically dispersed nations and it's lowest. Secluded and beautiful, the Maldive Islands are considered by many to be the ultimate tropical beach destination. Warm turquoise water, white sand beaches, world-class diving, and lush vegetation make this the perfect place to relax and unwind.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset on Male island
Watching sunset on male island is like eating a candy. It melts in your eyes with its yellow fading butter-yellow color - whatever you see is a picture with excellent framing.
almost 7 years ago
Light house and sunset
Light house and sunset are a good combination on Male island.
almost 7 years ago
Birdy street
Walking on the streets in Male will give you a log of surprises. Like last time, I found a little yellow bird smiling at me.
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago
Diving in the Maldives
The diving is amazing.