Designmuseum Denmark

Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 18 56 56
Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 6pm
Wed 10am - 9pm

Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in 1890, many decades before midcentury modern became an international sensation. It looks at the history of Danish design over the centuries, taking in everything from furniture to fashion to textiles.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Where better to see and learn about design than the Danish design museum? This museum brings in wonderful traveling exhibits to supplement its permanent exhibits and has fun mixture of different design works from all over the world.

