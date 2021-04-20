Designmuseum Denmark Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark

More info Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 6pm Wed 10am - 9pm

Designmuseum Danmark Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in 1890, many decades before midcentury modern became an international sensation. It looks at the history of Danish design over the centuries, taking in everything from furniture to fashion to textiles.