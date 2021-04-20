Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Deschutes Brewery & Public House

210 NW 11th Ave
Website
| +1 503-296-4906
Pub Grub Redefined Portland Oregon United States
Deschuttes brewery! Portland Oregon United States
Pub Grub Redefined Portland Oregon United States
Deschuttes brewery! Portland Oregon United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Pub Grub Redefined

When it comes to pub crawling in Portland, Deschutes Brewing is a classy stop to regroup and recharge in the Pearl. With more than a dozen taps pouring the usual suspects along with a collection of seasonal and experimental brews made specifically for Northwest tastes, the bar has something for every beer lover. The kitchen serves fresh, sustainable fare, including vegetarian and gluten-friendly options. Try the beer-battered halibut or the smoked brisket. The steamed clams with a side of sweet potato fries will also keep you going until your next destination.
By Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jean Marc Palmier
almost 7 years ago

Deschuttes brewery!

Beer!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points