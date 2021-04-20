Denver Art Museum

DAM: Oldie But a Goodie

The art museum's Hamilton Building gets the bulk of traffic, and it deserves it. But don't forget to check out the North Building, which, back in the day, was one of the most cutting-edge feats of architecture in the country. It's covered in a million glass tiles that glitter in Denver's endless sunshine. More traditional exhibits are housed here, including an incredible Native American collection. Look for George Catlin's "The Cutting Scene, Mandan O-kee-pa Ceremony"—it's mesmerizing. And if you like pottery and beads, then you're in luck! Try to go the day after a snowstorm, the glittering continues on the top floor, among the bold architectural cut-outs on the roof.