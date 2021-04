Denver Art Museum

I first saw one of Mark di Suvero's metal-bending sculptures on the campus of Vanderbilt University, where I work. I spent a half hour one night trying to get a good shot of it, finding the composition a bit challenging! Several months later while on vacation, I spotted more of di Suvero's work in San Francisco 's Crissy Field. We weren't planning a stop at Crissy Field, but I had to pull over and see the sculptures. This time I had a wide-angle lens with me, and I was pretty happy with the pictures I took. And spending a couple of hours in Crissy Field on an unseasonably warm June day turned out to be just about the most pleasant thing ever. More recently, I was in Denver for work with a free afternoon to explore downtown. I wasn't entirely sure where I was going, so I was surprised to turn a corner and see yet another di Suvero piece towering above me! I didn't have a wide-angle lens with me this time, so I opted for a detail shot. The orange of the sculpture on the bright blue Colorado sky was impressive.