The Crystal Winters Collection

From huckleberry products and Montana tees to bear paw slippers and shot glasses on skis, Crystal Winters in Whitefish has it all. With their eclectic and extensive array of gifts and souvenirs you will certainly be able to find something for everyone. Show the world your Montana pride with an “I Heart Montana” t-shirt and matching sweatshirt. Or deck your car out with a few Montana mountain decals. Having trouble finding something for the person who has everything? Crystal Winter's vast collection of colorful wind socks and wind chimes are sure to please.