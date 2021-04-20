Where are you going?
Crazy Mountain Inn

110 Main St, Martinsdale, MT 59053, USA
For the World's Best Chicken-Fried Steak

The historic Crazy Mountain Inn is a great place to stop while cruising through Montana, especially if you arrive with a growling stomach. The Inn's legendary chicken-fried steak will set you right (and put you in the mood for a 10-mile trek, or a fireside nap, depending on your constitution).

The Sour Cream Lemon Pie is qually famed, though lighter breakfasts, lunches, and dinners do come out of the kitchen from time to time.

