Crater Lake Lodge Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA

Crater Lake Lodging Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in America.



My favorite time of year here is the summer or fall when you can get some great hiking and cycling in in and around the lodge and the crater.