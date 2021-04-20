Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Crater Lake Lodge

Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Website
| +1 866-292-6720
Crater Lake Lodging Klamath Falls Oregon United States

Crater Lake Lodging

Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in America.

My favorite time of year here is the summer or fall when you can get some great hiking and cycling in in and around the lodge and the crater.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points