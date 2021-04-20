Where are you going?
Cranes Roost Park

274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA
Website
| +1 407-571-8180
Feed the Ducklings at Cranes Roost Altamonte Springs Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 12am

Feed the Ducklings at Cranes Roost

In Uptown Altamonte, a one-mile walkway zigzags above the water of Cranes Roost Lake. It's an ideal locale for a walk or an evening jog.

Located near the Atlamonte Mall and restaurants, families flock here for outdoor events like the Fourth of July Red Hot and Boom. A free summer jazz concert series presents monthly performances on the floating stage of the Eddie Rose Amphitheater.

Tip: Don't forget to bring bread to feed the ducks and turtles.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

