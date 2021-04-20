Where are you going?
Coop's Place

1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Website
| +1 504-525-9053
More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Be Nice or.... sign at Coop's Place

You'll see hand painted signs saying "Be Nice or Leave" in restaurants and bars all over New Orleans. At Coop's Place, a dive in the French Quarter that happens to also serve great food, and where you'll see people from all strata of society lunching there from Central Business District businessmen to "French Quarter rats", the vibe tends to be a bit more "snarky" as their website states, but in the nicest possible way, if you know what I mean. Hence their "Be Nice or Starve" sign.
By Gisele Perez

More Recommendations

Cherie Cincilla
over 3 years ago

Coop's

Fav French Quarter dive bar with beyond solid eats.
Cherie Cincilla
over 3 years ago

Coop's

The marinated crab claws are so succulent.
Cherie Cincilla
over 3 years ago

Coop's

Smoked duck quesadillas
Cherie Cincilla
over 3 years ago

Hangtown Fry Omlette

Fried Oysters, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Green Onions. Served with Fries
A historic recipe from the Gold Rush Era. Legend purports that a death row inmate (hoping for a delay) requested this dish with hard to get ingredients for his last meal
Cherie Cincilla
over 3 years ago

Cajun Fried Chicken

Seasoned​ to perfection with Coop's own bayou blend and served with rabbit & sausage jambalaya and coleslaw.

More From AFAR

