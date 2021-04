Be Nice or.... sign at Coop's Place

You'll see hand painted signs saying "Be Nice or Leave" in restaurants and bars all over New Orleans . At Coop's Place, a dive in the French Quarter that happens to also serve great food, and where you'll see people from all strata of society lunching there from Central Business District businessmen to "French Quarter rats", the vibe tends to be a bit more "snarky" as their website states, but in the nicest possible way, if you know what I mean. Hence their "Be Nice or Starve" sign.