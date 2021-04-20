Coop's Place
1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
| +1 504-525-9053
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am
Be Nice or.... sign at Coop's PlaceYou'll see hand painted signs saying "Be Nice or Leave" in restaurants and bars all over New Orleans. At Coop's Place, a dive in the French Quarter that happens to also serve great food, and where you'll see people from all strata of society lunching there from Central Business District businessmen to "French Quarter rats", the vibe tends to be a bit more "snarky" as their website states, but in the nicest possible way, if you know what I mean. Hence their "Be Nice or Starve" sign.
More Recommendations
over 3 years ago
Coop's
Fav French Quarter dive bar with beyond solid eats.
over 3 years ago
Coop's
The marinated crab claws are so succulent.
over 3 years ago
Coop's
Smoked duck quesadillas
over 3 years ago
Hangtown Fry Omlette
Fried Oysters, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Green Onions. Served with Fries
A historic recipe from the Gold Rush Era. Legend purports that a death row inmate (hoping for a delay) requested this dish with hard to get ingredients for his last meal
A historic recipe from the Gold Rush Era. Legend purports that a death row inmate (hoping for a delay) requested this dish with hard to get ingredients for his last meal
over 3 years ago
Cajun Fried Chicken
Seasoned to perfection with Coop's own bayou blend and served with rabbit & sausage jambalaya and coleslaw.