Comstock Saloon
155 Columbus Ave
+1 415-617-0071
More info
Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 12pm - 2am
Sat 11:30am - 2am
Enjoy an Updated Turn-of-the-Century Cocktail at Comstock SaloonA San Franciscan watering hole since 1907, Comstock Saloon serves up classic cocktails (think Negronis and Manhattans) in the buzzing North Beach neighborhood.
The bar is run by the bartending duo of Jeff Hollinger and Jonny Raglin, previously of Absinthe Brasserie & Bar in Hayes Valley. Former Magnolia Brewery head chef Ronnie New is in charge of the menu, which serves updated turn-of-the-century saloon fare for lunch and dinner.
Feeling adventurous? Come on a Friday, order two alcoholic drinks, and get the lunch special for free. You might decide to stay through happy hour, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. every weekday.
Comstock Saloon is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Bitters at Comstock
The site of Comstock saloon has quenched the city's thirst since 1907. Named after the Comstock Lode– one of the most significant gold finds in California that prompted migration, mining and the growth of the city –this bar has seen it all. With classic cocktails, a live band and a timeworn bar, traces of its history are found in every corner.
Located in between North Beach and the Financial, Comstock is at the heart of it all and, while it has a significant historic past, it's one of the liveliest bars downtown. It's tough getting seating for a big group for a post-work drink, but the cocktails here are interesting, and there's even a piano player here at this old-school saloon in North Beach.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Turn of the Century Saloon Fare
Comstock Saloon has been a watering hole for San Franciscans since 1907. It was originally the infamous Billy Goat Saloon run by Pigeon-toed Sal. In 1913 Jack Dempsey worked the door before he gained fame in the boxing ring. The massive punkah ceiling fan dates from 1916. In a setting that preserves the saloon’s historic design and pays tribute to San Francisco’s Barbary Coast, you'll find classic cocktails and bar snacks like Hangtown Toast and Pigs in a Biscuit. On Sundays a special supper menu is offered. I was there at 4pm on a Tuesday and the bar was packed with young hipsters enjoying themselves. Step back in time and take in the ambience.