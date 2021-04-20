Bitters at Comstock

The site of Comstock saloon has quenched the city's thirst since 1907. Named after the Comstock Lode– one of the most significant gold finds in California that prompted migration, mining and the growth of the city –this bar has seen it all. With classic cocktails, a live band and a timeworn bar, traces of its history are found in every corner.



Located in between North Beach and the Financial, Comstock is at the heart of it all and, while it has a significant historic past, it's one of the liveliest bars downtown. It's tough getting seating for a big group for a post-work drink, but the cocktails here are interesting, and there's even a piano player here at this old-school saloon in North Beach.