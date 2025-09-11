Millennials and Gen Z Have Decided That, Actually, Cruises Are Cool—and Ships Will Never Be the Same

Three years ago, during an Alaska sailing on Holland America Line’s 2,104-passenger Eurodam, I boarded with every stereotype about cruising in mind: It was sure to be all buffets, bingo, and dated decor, right? My younger sister, a Gen Zer, and I, a Zillennial, expected to feel out of place among retirees, but the reality was so different—live bands played past midnight at bars packed with a mix of Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials, while comedy sets drew standing-room crowds that spanned across generations. The main dining room felt more like a refined restaurant than a banquet hall. Slowly but surely, it became clear that the industry had been evolving to court younger travelers—and it hasn’t stopped since.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 36 percent of cruisers are now under 40—while, in 2015, CLIA reported that just 25 percent of cruisers were ages 30 to 39—and most of the under-40 crowd who have tried cruising say they’ll return. As Suzanne Salas, MSC Cruises’ EVP of marketing, e-commerce, and sales, explains, Gen Zers and Millennials want seamless, hassle-free vacations, which is why they are turning to cruises to sail to coveted destinations throughout the world, while only having to unpack once in their convenient, floating resort.

That ease is being bolstered by a new image of cruising shaped in no small part by social media. Younger travelers have taken to Instagram and TikTok to post day-in-the-life videos and ship tours, racking up millions of views. Their feeds, spotlighting rooftop cocktails, dance parties, and sleek ship designs, serve as viral marketing for cruising, introducing the travel style to new generations of passengers. According to Adobe, 62 percent of Gen Zers and 49 percent of Millennials now use TikTok as a search engine, including for trip planning and travel inspiration. Searches for “cruises” on the video-based platform have garnered nearly 700 million views, while “cruise vacations” has just under 160 million, evidence that younger travelers are not only cruising differently but also sharing their experiences in ways that are reshaping how the industry is marketed and perceived.

Virgin Voyages has leaned into that generational shift by appealing to younger travelers with its adults-only model and “come-as-you-are” ethos. “These aren’t people inheriting their grandparents’ vacation style,” says Stephen Hopkins, Virgin Voyages’ VP of market growth and international marketing. “They’re coming to us because we feel different, more authentic to how they want to travel.”

Virgin may be leading the charge, but other lines are also adapting to meet the expectations of the next generation of passengers. Here’s how the industry is evolving to attract younger travelers—and what you can expect aboard.

Brag-worthy food experiences

Gone are the bland buffets of yore that stood to turn away Millennials and Gen Z travelers who are hyper-focused on exceptional dining experiences. Crystal might have the cachet—boasting the only “Nobu” restaurant at sea, the venue Umi Uma backed by renowned chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa—but younger cruisers aren’t just chasing exclusivity; they want variety and flexibility. Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to shake things up by ditching set meal times and formal dress codes, but Virgin Voyages took things further by banning buffets in favor of 20-plus distinct dining options. “We created restaurants that feel like what you’d find walking through the best neighborhoods in New York, London, or Tokyo,” says Hopkins.

Eden on Celebrity Cruises’ newer ships is a sunlit garden lounge by day and after-hours cabaret club by night. Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Chic design worth sharing (on social)

Today’s ships are designed to dazzle both in person and on Instagram. Virgin tapped designers from outside the cruise world to create spaces that feel fresh and unexpected—"so naturally captivating that Sailors [how Virgin refers to its passengers] want to share them,” says Hopkins—resulting in ships that mirror design-forward hotels with rooftop lounges, moody bars and restaurants, and art-filled corridors.

At the same time, more mainstream lines like Norwegian, Celebrity, and MSC are betting on boutique-style ship-within-a-ship enclaves with the Haven, Retreat, and Yacht Club, respectively. Salas says the latter resonates with younger travelers as “an attainable luxury sailing option,” offering perks like private lounges, exclusive dining, stylish accommodations, and butler service—without being too far removed from the ship’s buzz.

Health and wellness

According to a survey of 9,000 consumers released this year by consulting firm McKinsey, nearly 30 percent of Gen Z and Millennials in the United States say they’re prioritizing wellness “a lot more” than they did a year ago. And while they make up just 36 percent of the population, they already account for 41 percent of annual wellness spending, compared to 28 percent for those aged 58 and older—and cruise lines are taking note.

Wellness offerings aboard are no longer an afterthought or tucked behind spa doors. On Virgin, expect buzzy group workouts like bungee fitness and thermal suites with mud rooms, salt rooms, and hammam benches. The line also offers medi-spa services, such as Botox and IVs, as do Crystal and Norwegian. The latter, however, takes it a step further with ice rooms, thalassotherapy pools (a sea water-based wellness approach), and charcoal and clay saunas. MSC adds extra variety with its Technogym-equipped fitness centers, and, on MSC World America, sound-healing sessions.

Innovative tech

For Millennials and Gen Z, technology is a requisite, not a perk. On Virgin, guests manage everything from cabin lighting to dinner reservations through an app or in-room tablet. Hopkins also hints at upcoming AI tools to make the experience even more personalized—and other lines are racing to keep pace. Princess’ OceanMedallion, a quarter-sized wearable device that connects to the Princess Cruises App, doubles as a room key, credit card, and food-delivery tracker, and Royal Caribbean’s wristbands serve as your boarding pass, room key, and on-board wallet.

Virgin Voyages’ high-energy performances, like this dance-themed show, is a testament to how cruise ship entertainment is changing with the times. Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

Modern entertainment

For cruisers under 40, entertainment goes beyond traditional fun and games: It’s about shareable experiences. The numbers back it up, too: An Eventbrite study found that 78 percent of millennials would rather spend on experiences than things, and 72 percent say they want to spend even more on them than they currently do.

Virgin’s Scarlet Night show turns the decks into a roving, all-red street party, while Celebrity Cruises’ Eden shifts from sunlit garden lounge to after-hours cabaret. Entertainment aboard now also includes adrenaline-pumping attractions like Royal Caribbean’s Crown’s Edge, a skywalk that suddenly drops into a zipline over the ocean. Additionally, MSC piles on the high-tech drama with Formula 1 simulators and Robotron, a robotic-arm ride that flips passengers high above the deck.

Shorter sailings

Testing the waters—literally—is easier on a short itinerary, especially since most Millennials and Gen Z travelers are still in the workforce. As of 2024, Millennials represent the largest share of U.S. workers, while Gen Z officially surpassed Baby Boomers, representing 18 percent of the workforce while Boomers represented 15 percent. That means they have more limited vacation time when compared to their older, often already retired counterparts, making shorter three- to five-day sailings especially appealing. For example, Virgin’s four-night Key West routes double as long-weekend escapes, making them especially popular among first-time cruisers. Similarly, says Salas, MSC has expanded three- and four-day sailings from Miami and Orlando to meet growing demand among younger cruisers. Even expedition lines are adapting: fly-in Antarctica itineraries from Lindblad, Silversea, and Quark skip the infamously rough Drake Passage—cutting travel time, easing seasickness, and making bucket-list adventures more accessible.

Sustainability reigns supreme

Research shows that 88 percent of Gen Z and 83 percent of Millennials consider sustainability a priority when planning trips, and cruise lines are responding in ways guests can see (and taste): Holland America’s Fresh Fish program delivers seafood caught that day, while Lindblad’s Cook’s Nook highlights climate-conscious, zero-waste menus. Beyond the plate, MSC is rolling out ships powered by cleaner-burning fuel, and Hurtigruten has introduced hybrid-electric vessels like Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen that cut emissions and reduce noise in sensitive environments. As a younger, more eco-minded generation takes to the seas, sustainability and a focus on cleaner, greener operations will be a necessary barrier to entry for cruise lines going forward.

The bottom line

Millennials and Gen Z aren’t just joining the market—they’re reshaping it, from design and dining to the very idea of what a cruise can be. As Salas notes, younger travelers want “seamless and easy vacation experiences,” driving flexible dining options, innovative wellness programming, and shorter itineraries. That said, older guests still make up a large share of the market, so lines are careful to balance both sets of expectations. Enclaves like MSC’s Yacht Club and Celebrity’s Retreat preserve the formality and service that many long-time cruisers have come to appreciate, while other areas on the ship cater explicitly to younger passengers with tech-driven thrills and more casual dining venues. The takeaway: The future of cruising isn’t about choosing one generation over another, but about making space for every traveler at sea.