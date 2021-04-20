Where are you going?
Clyfford Still Museum, Denver

1250 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Website
| +1 720-354-4880
Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Fri 10am - 8pm

Clyfford Still Museum, Denver

Clyfford Still brought new energy to the art world after World War II with his large-scale, color-splashed paintings, and is considered one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. Though his influence on the Abstract Expressionism movement was at least as important as that of contemporaries Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko, Still eventually broke all ties with the art world after moving to a farm in Maryland, and following his death in 1980 a huge collection of his work was sealed off completely for more than 30 years. His is widow donated his pieces to the city of Denver in 2004, and in 2011 the Clyfford Still Museum opened, housing 94 percent of his life’s work, including some 825 paintings on canvas and 1,575 works on paper, as well as sketchbooks, journals, and his library—in a museum considered one of the best examples of contemporary architecture in the city.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Denver's New Art Hero

The Clyfford Still Museum displays dozens of the abstract expressionist’s high-contrast paintings. For an intimate glimpse into Still’s life, head downstairs to see his baseball glove and personal record collection.

