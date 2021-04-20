Clouds Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland

More info Sun 10am - 11pm Mon 9am - 11pm Tue - Thur 9am - 12am Fri 9am - 2am Sat 10am - 2am

High-in-the-Sky Dining in Zurich West Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers two dining experiences: an ambitious restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as a Jerusalem artichoke velouté with smoked mackerel as well as a bistro with more casual dishes and a terrific weekend breakfast. Both offer phenomenal views from floor-to-ceiling windows.



