Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 404 30 00
A High-in-the-Sky Bar in Zurich West Zurich Switzerland
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon 9am - 11pm
Tue - Thur 9am - 12am
Fri 9am - 2am
Sat 10am - 2am

High-in-the-Sky Dining in Zurich West

Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers two dining experiences: an ambitious restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as a Jerusalem artichoke velouté with smoked mackerel as well as a bistro with more casual dishes and a terrific weekend breakfast. Both offer phenomenal views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Photo © Clouds.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

Ratha Tep
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A High-in-the-Sky Bar in Zurich West

Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers an ambitious restaurant, a more casual bistro, as well this spirits-focused bar that distills its own gin. The nighttime views of Zurich from the floor-to-ceiling windows are sublime.

Image © Clouds.

