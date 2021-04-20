Clouds
Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 404 30 00
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon 9am - 11pm
Tue - Thur 9am - 12am
Fri 9am - 2am
Sat 10am - 2am
High-in-the-Sky Dining in Zurich WestAtop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers two dining experiences: an ambitious restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as a Jerusalem artichoke velouté with smoked mackerel as well as a bistro with more casual dishes and a terrific weekend breakfast. Both offer phenomenal views from floor-to-ceiling windows.
Photo © Clouds.
Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers an ambitious restaurant, a more casual bistro, as well this spirits-focused bar that distills its own gin. The nighttime views of Zurich from the floor-to-ceiling windows are sublime.
Image © Clouds.
Image © Clouds.