City Park Recreation Center

A Network of Urban Trails

Big Dry Creek Trail forms the backbone of Westminster’s trail network. It cuts across the city in a 12-mile segment that gives cyclists, walkers, and runners glimpses of the city’s rural past and its transition to an urban community. From City Park Recreation Area it’s about five miles to Standley Lake Regional Park, where the trail varies from pavement to gravel. City Park is also one of the launching spots for the Flat 14ers initiative. Participants climb virtual 14,000-foot mountains named after real peaks by converting minutes of athletic activity into the steps necessary to reach summits. There are some 54 14,000-foot mountains in Colorado.