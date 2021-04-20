Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

City Park Recreation Center

10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80020, USA
Website
| +1 303-460-9690
A Land of Lakes Westminster Colorado United States
Armed Forces Tribute Garden Westminster Colorado United States
A Network of Urban Trails Westminster Colorado United States
A Land of Lakes Westminster Colorado United States
Armed Forces Tribute Garden Westminster Colorado United States
A Network of Urban Trails Westminster Colorado United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 10pm
Fri 6am - 7pm

A Land of Lakes

Westminster has a surprising number of lakes and ponds, all of which are man-made. The city says there are more than 40 that are at least an acre in size and together they account for seven percent of Westminster’s land area. City Park Lake and Standley Lake are two of the more popular ones. You’ll find interesting birds and other wildlife there.
By Nathan Ferguson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Nathan Ferguson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Network of Urban Trails

Big Dry Creek Trail forms the backbone of Westminster’s trail network. It cuts across the city in a 12-mile segment that gives cyclists, walkers, and runners glimpses of the city’s rural past and its transition to an urban community. From City Park Recreation Area it’s about five miles to Standley Lake Regional Park, where the trail varies from pavement to gravel. City Park is also one of the launching spots for the Flat 14ers initiative. Participants climb virtual 14,000-foot mountains named after real peaks by converting minutes of athletic activity into the steps necessary to reach summits. There are some 54 14,000-foot mountains in Colorado.
Nathan Ferguson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Armed Forces Tribute Garden

The City of Westminster has set aside a quiet space to honor all branches of the military. Located by the Big Dry Creek on 104th Avenue, the Armed Forces Tribute Garden provides a place to contemplate and pay tribute. In the mornings or evenings it's a great spot to sit and read or rest after a run on the various nearby trails.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points