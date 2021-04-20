City Park Recreation Center
10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80020, USA
| +1 303-460-9690
Sat, Sun 7am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 10pm
Fri 6am - 7pm
A Land of LakesWestminster has a surprising number of lakes and ponds, all of which are man-made. The city says there are more than 40 that are at least an acre in size and together they account for seven percent of Westminster’s land area. City Park Lake and Standley Lake are two of the more popular ones. You’ll find interesting birds and other wildlife there.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Network of Urban Trails
Big Dry Creek Trail forms the backbone of Westminster’s trail network. It cuts across the city in a 12-mile segment that gives cyclists, walkers, and runners glimpses of the city’s rural past and its transition to an urban community. From City Park Recreation Area it’s about five miles to Standley Lake Regional Park, where the trail varies from pavement to gravel. City Park is also one of the launching spots for the Flat 14ers initiative. Participants climb virtual 14,000-foot mountains named after real peaks by converting minutes of athletic activity into the steps necessary to reach summits. There are some 54 14,000-foot mountains in Colorado.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Armed Forces Tribute Garden
The City of Westminster has set aside a quiet space to honor all branches of the military. Located by the Big Dry Creek on 104th Avenue, the Armed Forces Tribute Garden provides a place to contemplate and pay tribute. In the mornings or evenings it's a great spot to sit and read or rest after a run on the various nearby trails.