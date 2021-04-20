Playground for All Ages

The City Museum is a funhouse for young and old, displaying reclaimed articles in a 600,000 sq. ft. former shoe factory. The museum bills itself as an "eclectic mixture of children's playground, funhouse, surrealistic pavilion, and architectural marvel." Where else can you see a five-story slinky, a rooftop ferris wheel, a 10-story slide, a 76-foot pencil, and things you could never have thought of, all made from recycled artifacts? Think cars, cranes, tin cans, tires, refrigerant coils, you name it. Seriously—fun for all ages. Wear comfortable clothing, ideally sneakers and long pants, and leave your hands free if possible. Day or night, the fun is there. One blogger described the Museum as a "playground meets science fair meets historical architecture meets circus." The exhibits are ever-changing, as new "found" articles are constantly being donated and re-purposed. Must be seen to be believed.