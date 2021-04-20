City Museum
750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103, USA
| +1 314-231-2489
Photo courtesy of City Museum
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 12am
City MuseumLocated in a former shoe factory, City Museum devotes 600,000 square feet and four levels to play for all ages. The museum was the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Bob Cassilly—along with a crew of 20 artisans known as the Cassilly Crew—who constructed the space from objects found around the city, from construction cranes and fire trucks to church pipe organs, old airplanes, and plenty of reclaimed building materials. The result is a wonderfully weird and wacky museum that’s constantly evolving, depending on what’s been donated and collected recently. There’s a sky-high jungle gym, a rooftop Ferris wheel, an aquarium, and multi-story slides that once served as chutes for shoes. The museum has a “no map” policy to encourage exploration, but does advise visitors to bring their own flashlight—you never know what you’ll find in those dark caves.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Playground for All Ages
The City Museum is a funhouse for young and old, displaying reclaimed articles in a 600,000 sq. ft. former shoe factory. The museum bills itself as an "eclectic mixture of children's playground, funhouse, surrealistic pavilion, and architectural marvel." Where else can you see a five-story slinky, a rooftop ferris wheel, a 10-story slide, a 76-foot pencil, and things you could never have thought of, all made from recycled artifacts? Think cars, cranes, tin cans, tires, refrigerant coils, you name it. Seriously—fun for all ages. Wear comfortable clothing, ideally sneakers and long pants, and leave your hands free if possible. Day or night, the fun is there. One blogger described the Museum as a "playground meets science fair meets historical architecture meets circus." The exhibits are ever-changing, as new "found" articles are constantly being donated and re-purposed. Must be seen to be believed.