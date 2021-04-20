The Great Forest Park Balloon Race

Every year on the third weekend of September, more than 150,000 people gather for the second oldest hot air balloon event in the United States, The Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Seventy hot-air balloons launch for a Hare and Hounds event from historic Forest Park, in the middle of St. Louis, site of the 1904 World's Fair. The "hound balloons" fly across the city in an attempt to drop their marker as close as possible to the landing spot of the "hare" balloon, which launches first. Watching these colorful craft fly above the city is truly something to behold. In Forest Park the night before the Race, the Balloon Glow features 70 balloons tethered to the ground and illuminated from within by their burners, which is a spectacular sight. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race and Glow have become a tradition for four generations of families from St Louis and around the country. All events are free—no entrance, parking or other charges.