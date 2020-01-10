Hotel Saint Louis, Autograph Collection
705 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63101, USA
Photo courtesy of Hotel Saint Louis, Autograph Collection
Hotel Saint Louis, Autograph CollectionWhy we love it: A historic stay with a thoroughly modern rooftop bar
The Highlights:
- Original architectural details like the upper cornice and two-story lobby
- A location near some of St. Louis’s top attractions
- A rooftop bar with a pool and sweeping views
The Review:
Hotel Saint Louis occupies the landmark Union Trust Company building, which was designed by Louis Sullivan, creator of the modern skyscraper, in 1893. It was impressively renovated by Restoration St. Louis in 2015 and opened under the Marriott Autograph Collection in 2018, welcoming guests with historic details and modern flair. Upon arrival, look up and you’ll see the genius of Sullivan’s design in the fully intact upper cornice. Inside, the original two-story lobby also remains, though the stained-glass roof is a re-creation. Further references to Sullivan’s signature style—clean lines paired with Celtic and art nouveau motifs—can be found throughout the property, including in the custom wall coverings in the guest rooms.
Staff personally escort guests to their rooms, where amenities like high-thread-count linens and in-mirror bathroom TVs make for a luxurious stay. The hotel’s restaurant Union 30 (named for the building’s original occupant as well as its numerical spot on the city’s landmark list) is a fine place for locally inspired fare, while Form Skybar—located on the roof and named after Sullivan’s philosophy of “form ever follows function”—serves up creative cocktails and sweeping views of the St. Louis skyline. The hotel is also home to a rooftop swimming pool and full-service spa, making it easy to stay on property all weekend. Should you want to venture out, however, the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium are both within easy walking distance.